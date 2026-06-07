A new theoretical study adds fresh support to the idea that a mathematical pattern of ripples in space-time geometry could give rise to naked singularities and microscopic black holes. The new finding advances research into a subject that has vexed physicists for decades.

In 1997, Stephen Hawking famously conceded defeat on a 1991 bet with fellow theoretical physicists Kip Thorne and John Preskill about the possible existence of naked singularities: objects like black holes but without an event horizon (a point beyond which light, and all other matter, cannot escape), making them observable. Hawking eventually admitted that such objects could exist. Thorne and Preskill’s prize? T-shirts to cover their "nakedness. "

The evidence that swayed Hawking came from physicist Matthew Choptuik . In 1993, Choptuik studied a specific set of solutions to Albert Einstein's general relativity equations. When solved numerically, on what was then considered a supercomputer, he showed how naked singularities could hypothetically occur under very specific conditions.

Choptuik found that by modeling the gravitational collapse of a simple form of matter, such as a field, and fine-tuning the initial conditions, an unstable state can be constructed. This theoretical state later became known as a space-time crystal — a self-organized repetitive mathematical pattern of ripples in space-time geometry — containing a singularity with infinite curvature (a naked singularity). Because such a singularity wouldn’t form inside a black hole, it could theoretically be observable.

But much like the phase transition from liquid water to ice, this state is delicate, with the field teetering on the edge between dissipating to become empty space or forming a microscopic black hole .

However, significant doubt remained about such a state's existence, even theoretically.