Scientists detect 'naked' black hole that's heavier than its host galaxy — pointing to exotic new processes in the early universe
Astronomers weighed a black hole in a "little red dot" discovered by the James Webb telescope. They found it to be so overmassive that it may have formed before its host galaxy had a chance to develop.
Astronomers have found the most extreme example yet of a black hole outweighing its own galaxy, and it may be hiding clues to how the supermassive black holes seen today formed in the early universe.
In a new study, astronomers directly measured the mass of a black hole sitting in a "little red dot" seen when the universe was just 700 million years old. The results suggest that the black hole is much too massive for its host galaxy — meaning it may have formed before the galaxy itself had a chance to develop.
Little red dots (LRDs) are a mysterious class of objects detected in the early universe. The LRD in question, Abell2744-QSO1 (or just "QSO1"), was discovered in James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) images in 2023. It was compact and strongly lensed — appearing three times in the image as its light was warped by powerful gravitational effects — and showed telltale signs of an actively feeding black hole at its center. Indirect estimates of the black hole's mass, based on the spectral properties, relied on assumptions calibrated in the local universe and have been heavily debated. Some researchers argue that little red dots are so puzzling that standard assumptions from the local universe cannot explain them, and that exotic phenomena may be at play.