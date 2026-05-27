Scientists detect 'naked' black hole that's heavier than its host galaxy ‪—‬ pointing to exotic new processes in the early universe

Astronomers weighed a black hole in a "little red dot" discovered by the James Webb telescope. They found it to be so overmassive that it may have formed before its host galaxy had a chance to develop.

Shreejaya Karantha's avatar
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A view of Pandora’s Cluster (Abell 2744) in deep space.
The galaxy cluster Abell 2744, imaged here by the James Webb Space Telescope, magnifies the light of some of the most distant galaxies and black holes in the known universe. New research uncovers the secrets of one such black hole.
(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, I. Labbe (Swinburne University of Technology), R. Bezanson (University of Pittsburgh), A. Pagan (STScI)

Astronomers have found the most extreme example yet of a black hole outweighing its own galaxy, and it may be hiding clues to how the supermassive black holes seen today formed in the early universe.

In a new study, astronomers directly measured the mass of a black hole sitting in a "little red dot" seen when the universe was just 700 million years old. The results suggest that the black hole is much too massive for its host galaxy ‪—‬ meaning it may have formed before the galaxy itself had a chance to develop.