NASA administrator hails 'Golden Age' of lunar exploration as Moon Base plans unveiled

NASA has revealed the next steps in its plans to build humanity's first lunar outpost, with three uncrewed missions to the moon targeted for later this year.

The missions, announced by the U.S. space agency at a news conference on Tuesday (May 26), are the first of many to begin laying the foundations for a permanent base on the moon's surface, which NASA hopes will one day pave the way to sending humans to Mars.

"America returns to the moon again, and this time to stay," NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said at the news conference.

NASA has been proposing concepts for a permanent lunar presence since the 1950s , and hinting at establishing a "sustainable lunar presence" since the rollout of the Artemis program in 2019 . But the agency made these ambitions more concrete at its Ignition event on March 24 of this year, where it announced its $20 billion plans to build a Moon Base to act as a hub for scientific and technological research and development, as well as exploration of the moon's surface.

"The Moon Base will be America’s and humanity’s first outpost on another celestial world," Isaacman said in a statement after Tuesday's news conference. "Every mission, crewed and uncrewed, will be a learning opportunity as we return to the lunar surface, build the infrastructure to stay, and master the skills required to live and operate in one of the most demanding and dangerous environments imaginable."

The base, which NASA hopes to build near the lunar South Pole, could one day look like a sprawling city, Moon Base program manager Carlos García-Galán said at the press conference. "We envision the moon base to be hundreds of square miles, with different assets all building up to the objective of permanent lunar presence on the moon."

The first three missions

At Tuesday's event, the space agency revealed its first steps toward building that outpost.

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