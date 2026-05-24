China launches 'human artificial embryos' to space in bid to see whether reproduction is possible off-world

China has become the first nation to send "human artificial embryos" to space in a bid to better understand how microgravity and cosmic radiation may affect human reproduction. The results could have big implications for our ability to set up self-sustaining colonies on the moon and Mars .

The embryo-like structures, made from living human stem cells, arrived on the Tiangong ( "Heavenly Palace") space station in the early hours of May 11 as part of the Tianzhou-10 resupply mission, state officials revealed . The mission also delivered around 7 tons (6.3 metric tons) of cargo — including food, fuel, spacesuits and other scientific experiments — to the Chinese astronauts currently living on the station.

The Tianzhou-10 spacecraft, which is similar to the cargo ships that deliver supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), lifted off from Wenchang Space Launch Site around five hours earlier, at 8:14 p.m. EDT on May 10, Live Science's sister site Space.com reported .

Stem cells in orbit

The artificial embryos are made from collections of stem cells that can divide and multiply like a normal embryo but are unable to properly develop into a fetus or baby, allowing researchers to carry out their work with fewer ethical concerns.

"This is not a real human embryo and does not have the ability to develop into an individual," Leqian Yu , a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences' (CAS) Institute of Zoology who is leading the experiment, said May 14 in a CAS statement . "However, it can serve as a model for studying early human development."

Two types of artificial embryos, representing different phases of embryonic development between 14 and 21 days after fertilization, were used in the experiment. The first is a peri-implantation model, which mimics the critical phase where an embryo attaches itself to the uterine wall. The second is a peri-gastrulation model, which replicates the point in early development when a single layer of cells reorganizes into distinct layers that will eventually form different tissues and organs.