China launches 'human artificial embryos' to space in bid to see whether reproduction is possible off-world

China's Tianzhou-10 mission just delivered embryo-like structures made from living stem cells to the Tiangong space station. Experiments could shed light on how radiation and microgravity affect human reproduction.

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A photo of the Tiangong Space Station orbiting Earth with an insert of a black and white microscope photo of a human embryo
"Human artificial embryos" have been sent into space for the first time. The ground-breaking structures, made from living stem cells, arrived on China's Tiangong space station on May 11 and will soon return to Earth.
(Image credit: Main: CNSA; insert: Jim Dyson via Getty Images)

China has become the first nation to send "human artificial embryos" to space in a bid to better understand how microgravity and cosmic radiation may affect human reproduction. The results could have big implications for our ability to set up self-sustaining colonies on the moon and Mars.

The embryo-like structures, made from living human stem cells, arrived on the Tiangong ( "Heavenly Palace") space station in the early hours of May 11 as part of the Tianzhou-10 resupply mission, state officials revealed. The mission also delivered around 7 tons (6.3 metric tons) of cargo — including food, fuel, spacesuits and other scientific experiments — to the Chinese astronauts currently living on the station.