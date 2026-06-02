China launches new Long March 12B rocket, reportedly without any safety warning

China just launched its rival to SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket for the first time, reportedly without providing any advance safety warnings.

The 236-foot-tall (72 meters) March 12B rocket blasted off at 4.40 p.m. local time (4.40 a.m. EDT) on Monday (June 1), from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Test Zone in Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region of northern China.

The China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), a state-owned rocket and missile manufacturer, announced the launch after it had already happened. The rocket had recently been sighted on its launchpad, but there were no apparent airspace notices issued for a launch, SpaceNews reported .

International airspace and maritime notices are issued to warn aircraft and boats of hazards associated with a launch, such as the potential for falling debris. They are standard global safety procedures for rocket launches, though analysts have warned that China's space activities don't always follow international norms, Scientific American reported.

The Long March 12B is a reusable, commercial rocket designed to assist in China's internet satellite missions. In this case, the launch didn't include a recovery test, though a first-stage recovery test is planned for a later date, according to CASIC.

The Long March 12B launched from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Test Zone in Inner Mongolia on June 1. (Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

The Long March 12B is China's latest step toward developing reusable rockets that perform propulsive landings instead of being discarded after launch — a maneuver that has dramatically reduced the costs for SpaceX to build satellite megaconstellations in orbit. As a more powerful follow-on from last year's Long March 12A , the Long March 12B has a low Earth orbit payload capacity of about 22 tons (22 metric tonnes) .

The rocket successfully carried the 10th batch of China's Qianfan, or "Thousand Sails," satellites into low Earth orbit. China is building a megaconstellation of internet service satellites to rival SpaceX's