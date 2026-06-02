China launches new Long March 12B rocket, reportedly without any safety warning

China's Long March 12B rocket has blasted off on its maiden voyage carrying more Qianfan "Thousand Sails" satellites, during a surprise launch for which there were reportedly no airspace notices.

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A photo of the Long March 12B in flight after launch on June 1, 2026.
The Long March 12B is a reusable, commercial rocket that will help China to build its own satellite megaconstellations.
(Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

China just launched its rival to SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket for the first time, reportedly without providing any advance safety warnings.

The 236-foot-tall (72 meters) March 12B rocket blasted off at 4.40 p.m. local time (4.40 a.m. EDT) on Monday (June 1), from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Test Zone in Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region of northern China.