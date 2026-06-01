NASA has confirmed that a bright fireball meteor exploded in the sky over New England on Saturday (May 30), releasing the equivalent energy of about 230 tons of TNT and generating a sonic boom heard across multiple U.S. states and two Canadian provinces.

The meteor was relatively small — about 5 feet (1.6 meters) in diameter, NASA wrote in a statement on X. However, it faced incredible friction while tumbling through the atmosphere at about 42,000 mph (67,000 kilometers per hour). The meteor broke the sound barrier as it split apart roughly 31 miles (50 km) over Earth, raining debris onto Cape Cod, according to NASA.

An NOAA satellite captured the meteor passing through the atmosphere before it broke apart. (Image credit: NOAA)

No injuries or property damage were reported in connection to the fireball. But onlookers in several northeastern states said they heard a loud boom and felt buildings shake as the meteor exploded around 2:06 p.m. EDT, according to The Guardian .

NASA estimates that the meteor had a mass of about 5.6 metric tons before it fragmented. Meteors that small are incredibly hard to track in space, NASA noted in a separate statement on X . That said, they also are highly unlikely to survive the intense heat and pressure as they fall through the atmosphere, and they thus pose no serious risk of damage to cities.