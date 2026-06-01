NASA confirms meteor exploded over northeastern US with force of 230 tons of TNT

NASA shared an initial analysis of a 5-foot-wide fireball meteor that exploded in the sky over the northeastern U.S. on Saturday, May 30.

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A streak of white moves across the blue sky as a meteor shoots past.
An illustration of a bright fireball meteor falling through the daytime sky. One such fireball erupted over the northeastern U.S. on Saturday, shaking nearby buildings.
(Image credit: Nazarii Neshcherenskyi via Getty Images)

NASA has confirmed that a bright fireball meteor exploded in the sky over New England on Saturday (May 30), releasing the equivalent energy of about 230 tons of TNT and generating a sonic boom heard across multiple U.S. states and two Canadian provinces.

The meteor was relatively small — about 5 feet (1.6 meters) in diameter, NASA wrote in a statement on X. However, it faced incredible friction while tumbling through the atmosphere at about 42,000 mph (67,000 kilometers per hour). The meteor broke the sound barrier as it split apart roughly 31 miles (50 km) over Earth, raining debris onto Cape Cod, according to NASA.