Scientists reveal the origin of the Euphrates — a river that fed the 'cradle of civilization'

Around 5.4 million years ago, two rivers flowed across present-day Turkey and Syria and into the Mediterranean Sea — and eventually, they would merge to form the Euphrates River, new research suggests. The merged river would play a pivotal role in the development of early human civilizations in the Fertile Crescent.

Scientists revealed that the Paleo-Karasu and Paleo-Murat rivers discharged into the Mediterranean Sea until around 3.6 million years ago, when tectonic shifts altered their paths. The Paleo-Murat River changed course first, and the Paleo-Karasu River was rerouted 800,000 years later. Both waterways combined to flow southeast into the Persian Gulf by roughly 1.6 million years ago, according to the new study.