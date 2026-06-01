Scientists reveal the origin of the Euphrates — a river that fed the 'cradle of civilization'
The Euphrates River fueled the "cradle of civilization," and a new study reveals the waterway was born of two other ancient rivers around 3.6 million years ago.
Around 5.4 million years ago, two rivers flowed across present-day Turkey and Syria and into the Mediterranean Sea — and eventually, they would merge to form the Euphrates River, new research suggests. The merged river would play a pivotal role in the development of early human civilizations in the Fertile Crescent.
Scientists revealed that the Paleo-Karasu and Paleo-Murat rivers discharged into the Mediterranean Sea until around 3.6 million years ago, when tectonic shifts altered their paths. The Paleo-Murat River changed course first, and the Paleo-Karasu River was rerouted 800,000 years later. Both waterways combined to flow southeast into the Persian Gulf by roughly 1.6 million years ago, according to the new study.
"The modern landscape onshore, along with buried sediments offshore, still preserves clear signs of the ancient Euphrates River," said study first author Andrew Madof, a senior seismic stratigrapher at the oil and gas corporation Chevron. "If the Palaeo-Murat and Palaeo-Karasu rivers had not switched course and merged when they did, it is unclear whether the Fertile Crescent would have formed in the way it did," he told Live Science in an email.