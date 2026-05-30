New device could make processors run 1,000 times faster without additional waste heat — scientists say it could reduce data center energy demands

A new device could allow computer processors to operate significantly faster, without generating waste heat.

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A series of glowing red lines against a dark background
Waste heat can slow down devices.
(Image credit: fotograzia via Getty Images)

Researchers in Japan have created a device that promises to boost computer processing speeds, without generating massive amounts of additional heat.

Two of the limiting factors in high-performance computing, especially for