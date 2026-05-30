Scientists got mouse eyes to perform photosynthesis ‪—‬ and no, they didn't turn green

Special eye drops containing photosynthetic machinery from spinach leaves have helped combat dry eye, a new mouse experiment reveals.

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A close up of a brown mouse sitting in the middle of some grass.
A new eye drop allowed for photosynthesis to happen in a mouse's eye.
(Image credit: Ralf Bessoth / 500px via Getty Images)

Scientists have developed new eye drops that allow mouse eyes to perform certain steps of photosynthesis.

The drops, which contain photosynthetic machinery extracted from spinach leaves, use light-driven reactions to improve symptoms of dry eye disease, according to a study published May 15 in the journal Cell. Although the researchers tested the drops in mice, the hope is that with further testing, the therapy could be used in people someday.