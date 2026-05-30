Scientists have developed new eye drops that allow mouse eyes to perform certain steps of photosynthesis.

The drops, which contain photosynthetic machinery extracted from spinach leaves, use light-driven reactions to improve symptoms of dry eye disease , according to a study published May 15 in the journal Cell . Although the researchers tested the drops in mice, the hope is that with further testing, the therapy could be used in people someday.

The study is a "cool application" of engineering inspired by symbiotic relationships in nature, said Corey Allard , a cell biologist at Harvard Medical School who was not involved in the work.

Plants rely on photosynthesis to make energy, in the form of glucose, from sunlight. Organelles called chloroplasts conduct photosynthesis and give plants their green color. While no animals photosynthesize naturally on their own, a few have developed symbiotic relationships with photosynthetic algae that let them harness solar power. Some species of sea slug, including leaf sheep (Costasiella kuroshimae) and the mangrove leaf slug (Elysia bangtawaensis), even steal chloroplasts from algae they eat.

In the new study, David Tai Leong , a chemical engineer at the National University of Singapore, and colleagues tested whether mammal eyes could tolerate similar behavior, in hopes of pointing to a way to treat dry eye disease, which affects the film of tears covering the eye and produces oxidants and inflammation that can impair vision.

To create the eye drops, the team first removed stacked compartments called thylakoid grana from chloroplasts in spinach. Thylakoid grana are the chlorophyll-bearing structures inside chloroplasts where the first, light-dependent steps of photosynthesis occur. Then, the team encapsulated those thylakoid stacks in tiny packages to create a system they dubbed "light- reaction enriched thylakoid NADPH-foundry," or LEAF.

When incorporated into eye drops, LEAF reduced eye inflammation in mice induced to have dry eye disease. Along the path to making glucose, chloroplasts produce a chemical called NADPH at the thylakoid grana. NADPH acts as an antioxidant, and it helped to eliminate compounds that were exacerbating eye inflammation in the mice.