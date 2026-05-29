OpenAI's internal AI model just solved an 80-year-old math problem ‪—‬ and mathematicians verified it

The closest the field has come to solving the planar unit distance problem, first proposed in the 1940s, was in 1984. Now, OpenAI claims an internal model has cracked the puzzle.

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Unit distances on a rescaled square grid.
How many unit distances can you fit on a single piece of paper? OpenAI says one of its models knows.
(Image credit: OpenAI)

An artificial intelligence (AI) model has solved an 80-year-old math problem in a feat hailed as a major milestone for AI's mathematical ability.

The planar unit distance problem, first posed by Hungarian mathematician Paul Erdős in 1946, asks a seemingly simple question: What is the maximum number of pairs of points that can exist one unit apart on a two-dimensional plane? Erdős claimed this number would rise slightly faster than the number of dots.