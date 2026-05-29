An artificial intelligence (AI) model has solved an 80-year-old math problem in a feat hailed as a major milestone for AI's mathematical ability.

The planar unit distance problem, first posed by Hungarian mathematician Paul Erdős in 1946, asks a seemingly simple question: What is the maximum number of pairs of points that can exist one unit apart on a two-dimensional plane? Erdős claimed this number would rise slightly faster than the number of dots.

The most accurate human upper bound to the problem was first set in 1984 . But last week, OpenAI announced in a blog post that an internal AI model had solved the problem — finding a group of arrangements that broke past the limit set by Erdős.

Perhaps more importantly, the AI lab claimed that the general-purpose reasoning model it used wasn't specifically trained for the problem or even in mathematics at all.

"This proof is an important milestone for the math and AI communities. It marks the first time that a prominent open problem, central to a subfield of mathematics, has been solved autonomously by AI," company representatives wrote in the post.

The successful prompt given to the company's internal model can be viewed in the accompanying research paper . In it, OpenAI scientists said its model used a completely novel approach to replace a working theory usually associated with the planar unit distance problem.

"These ideas were well-known to algebraic number theorists, but it came as a great surprise that these concepts have implications for geometric questions," OpenAI representatives added in the post.