AI chatbots are turbocharging violence against women and girls: We urgently need to regulate them

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots are generating new forms of violence against women and girls and amplifying existing forms of abuse such as stalking and harassment. This is no accident: the platforms enable these forms of gender-based violence through deliberate design choices or by failing to implement sufficient safety features. We need to regulate AI chatbot providers now, to prevent abusive applications of such technology from becoming normalized.

The extent to which chatbots are changing violence against women and girls was laid bare in a research report I recently co-authored with colleagues. The findings are bleak. We found chatbots will initiate abuse, simulate abuse and help to enable abuse by offering personalized stalking advice. Some even normalize incest, rape and child sexual abuse by offering abusive roleplay scenarios.

Chatbots — AI systems capable of and designed to simulate human-like interaction and generate text, images, audio and video in response to user prompts — are everywhere. In the U.S., 64% of children ages 13 to 17 say that they use chatbots, with three in 10 doing so daily. Over half of adults use a chatbot at least once per week.