How can we prevent AI models from cannibalizing themselves when human-generated data runs out? Scientists say they've found the answer.

While the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) systems has shown no sign of slowing, there's a growing concern that large language models (LLMs) will soon run out of human-made data to ingest and learn from.

Once this happens, scientists say, AI models will increasingly rely on synthetic AI-made information, which will lead to an effect called " model collapse ." This is where LLMs spout gibberish and the AI systems they underpin deliver inaccurate answers and hallucinate information to queries far more commonly than they do today.