Common asthma drug helps fight hard-to-treat cancers, including aggressive breast cancers, early study finds

A common asthma drug could be repurposed to help tackle hard‑to‑treat cancers, such as triple‑negative breast cancer, an early study suggests.

The research finds that cysteinyl leukotriene receptor 1 (CysLTR1), a protein found on many cells, may be hijacked by tumors to turn important immune cells into sleeper agents that work for the cancer instead of against it. Those immune cells, called neutrophils, would normally directly kill tumor cells, help to rally other immune cells against cancer, or boost the effects of certain cancer therapies.

However, research increasingly suggests that the cells are an important player in how cancers resist immunotherapy. Under certain conditions, they help build and maintain a tumor-promoting environment.

If the new study's finding is confirmed in future research, an existing medication could offer a way to target this receptor and thus reverse cancers' resistance to common immunotherapies. There's already a drug on the market that can block CysLTR1, called montelukast, which has historically been used to treat asthma and allergies.

The work suggests that "you can repurpose these drugs to revive or to reprogram those neutrophils to become immune stimulatory cells that basically sensitize tumors to immunotherapy," study co-author Dr. Bin Zhang , a professor of cancer immunology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told Live Science. The research, published Tuesday (May 19) in the journal Nature Cancer , could also help to explain why some patients don't respond to immunotherapy, a treatment that redirects the immune response toward cancer cells.

"There are not many options available for patients who are resistant [to immunotherapy]," Zhang said. "But now, using this drug, it seems like they [could] start to respond to the treatment."

Immune cells called to the dark side

CysLTR1 is an important actor in immune responses; it helps recruit immune cells to a site of infection and prompts the lungs to produce mucus and cough out any invading microbes, for instance.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The problem comes when that reaction gets out of hand. In asthma, blocking CysLTR1 can do wonders, alleviating symptoms like wheezing, breathlessness and allergy‑related nasal symptoms. The drug montelukast does just that, and it has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 1998 to treat asthma and hay fever.

The new research suggests that CysLTR1 can also be co‑opted by tumor cells to cause neutrophils to adopt "tumor‑promoting" behavior. By releasing chemicals that tweak the behavior of immune cells — cytokines and cysteinyl leukotrienes — tumor cells encourage neutrophils to release powerful molecules that help cancer cells invade surrounding healthy tissue. They also help tumors ward off attacks from other immune cells that would normally seek out and help kill cancerous tissue.