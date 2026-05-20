Diagnostic dilemma: Biopsy triggered 'spontaneous regression' of woman's arm tumor

Doctors describe a strange case in which a tumor in a woman's arm disappeared without specific treatment.

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two MRIs show an arm from two different angles, each with a circle around a bright white, oval-shaped mass
MRIs of the woman's right arm showed a "ovoid soft tissue mass" just under the skin.
(Image credit: Gannon M. C., Gabor R. M., Gupta A., et al. (April 15, 2026) Spontaneous Regression of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Following Biopsy: A Case Report and Systematic Review of the Literature. Cureus 18(4): e107111. doi:10.7759/cureus.107111 (CC-BY 4.0))

The patient: A 59-year-old woman in Wisconsin

The symptoms: The woman sought medical care after noticing a rapidly growing mass in her right arm.

To further examine the lump, doctors performed a core needle biopsy, which involves inserting a small, hollow tube into the tissue to collect a sample. They also collected fine needle aspirates, or biopsies of cells and fluids collected using a small needle and syringe.

The diagnosis: Analyses of the biopsied samples showed that the woman had myxofibrosarcoma (MFS), a type of cancer that develops in connective tissues beneath the skin, often in the limbs. MFS cases make up about 5% to 10% of soft tissue sarcomas; a few hundred new cases occur in the U.S. each year.

The cancer cells in the woman's biopsy were classified as Grade 2, or intermediate grade; in terms of the abnormality of the cells and expected speed of tumor growth, the cells were a 2 on a scale of 1 to 4, with 4 being the most abnormal and fastest growing.

The treatment: Following her biopsy, the patient reported that the mass in her arm had suddenly begun to shrink, and in two weeks, it could no longer be felt through her skin. Although the mass seemed to have disappeared, her medical team performed a procedure to remove the tissue where the lump had been "to ensure disease control," doctors wrote in a report describing the case.