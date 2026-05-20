Diagnostic dilemma: Biopsy triggered 'spontaneous regression' of woman's arm tumor
Doctors describe a strange case in which a tumor in a woman's arm disappeared without specific treatment.
The patient: A 59-year-old woman in Wisconsin
The symptoms: The woman sought medical care after noticing a rapidly growing mass in her right arm.
What happened next: Upon examination, doctors found a 0.8-by-0.8-inch (2 by 2 centimeters) mass in the patient's forearm that was firm to the touch. The mass could also be seen on an X-ray of the woman's arm, and the roughly oval-shaped lump appeared bright white on an MRI scan. This finding hinted that the mass might be a sarcoma, a type of cancer that starts in bone or soft tissue, such as cartilage, fat or muscle. Sarcomas are relatively rare; they make up only about 1% of cancer diagnoses.
To further examine the lump, doctors performed a core needle biopsy, which involves inserting a small, hollow tube into the tissue to collect a sample. They also collected fine needle aspirates, or biopsies of cells and fluids collected using a small needle and syringe.
The diagnosis: Analyses of the biopsied samples showed that the woman had myxofibrosarcoma (MFS), a type of cancer that develops in connective tissues beneath the skin, often in the limbs. MFS cases make up about 5% to 10% of soft tissue sarcomas; a few hundred new cases occur in the U.S. each year.
The cancer cells in the woman's biopsy were classified as Grade 2, or intermediate grade; in terms of the abnormality of the cells and expected speed of tumor growth, the cells were a 2 on a scale of 1 to 4, with 4 being the most abnormal and fastest growing.
The treatment: Following her biopsy, the patient reported that the mass in her arm had suddenly begun to shrink, and in two weeks, it could no longer be felt through her skin. Although the mass seemed to have disappeared, her medical team performed a procedure to remove the tissue where the lump had been "to ensure disease control," doctors wrote in a report describing the case.