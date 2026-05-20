Diagnostic dilemma: Biopsy triggered 'spontaneous regression' of woman's arm tumor

The patient: A 59-year-old woman in Wisconsin

The symptoms: The woman sought medical care after noticing a rapidly growing mass in her right arm.

What happened next: Upon examination, doctors found a 0.8-by-0.8-inch (2 by 2 centimeters) mass in the patient's forearm that was firm to the touch. The mass could also be seen on an X-ray of the woman's arm, and the roughly oval-shaped lump appeared bright white on an MRI scan. This finding hinted that the mass might be a sarcoma, a type of cancer that starts in bone or soft tissue, such as cartilage, fat or muscle. Sarcomas are relatively rare; they make up only about 1% of cancer diagnoses .

To further examine the lump, doctors performed a core needle biopsy, which involves inserting a small, hollow tube into the tissue to collect a sample. They also collected fine needle aspirates, or biopsies of cells and fluids collected using a small needle and syringe.

The diagnosis: Analyses of the biopsied samples showed that the woman had myxofibrosarcoma (MFS), a type of cancer that develops in connective tissues beneath the skin, often in the limbs. MFS cases make up about 5% to 10% of soft tissue sarcomas; a few hundred new cases occur in the U.S. each year.

The cancer cells in the woman's biopsy were classified as Grade 2, or intermediate grade ; in terms of the abnormality of the cells and expected speed of tumor growth, the cells were a 2 on a scale of 1 to 4 , with 4 being the most abnormal and fastest growing.