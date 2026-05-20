More young people are getting colorectal cancer — here's what scientists think might be happening

A strange divergence is happening in the diagnosis of colorectal cancer: Older people, who are most at risk from the disease, are seeing fewer cases while people under 50 are seeing more.

These diagnoses are often devastating, as younger people also tend to go longer between first experiencing symptoms and getting diagnosed, meaning most of their cancers are caught in a late stage that is more difficult to treat.

"Almost all my patients are my peers, many of whom have young kids or are pregnant themselves or navigating the challenges of just establishing their careers," Dr. Geoffrey Buckle , a gastrointestinal medical oncologist at University of California, San Francisco Health, told Live Science. "They're hit with these obviously extremely scary diagnoses."

But what's driving this rise in young people? Doctors and researchers think some change that occurred after the 1960s is to blame, likely a shift in people's environments or lifestyles. Perhaps offering a clue as to the culprit, recent research also suggests that, whatever the factor, it primarily affects cancers of the rectum and the lowest part of the colon.

The rise of colorectal cancer in young adults

There were about 158,850 new cases of colorectal cancer diagnosed in the U.S. in 2026, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). Over 86,000 cases — more than half — occurred in people over 65. But those numbers represent a decline of 2.5% a year in that age group since 2013.

Doctors chalk up the decline in colorectal cancer in people 65 and older up to the success of screening, said Dr. Aasma Shaukat , a gastroenterologist at New York University Langone Health. During routine colonoscopies, which start at 45 years old for people at typical risk, doctors remove precancerous polyps and thus prevent that tissue from becoming cancerous.

At the same time over-65s have seen lower cancer rates, people between 50 and 64 have seen a 0.4% increase per year and people between the ages of 20 and 49 have seen an even more alarming jump of 3% each year. The rise is seen in every racial and ethnic group.

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What that translates to, according to research published in ACS's CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians , are 24,640 new cases a year for people 49 and younger and 47,600 new cases a year for people 50 to 64.

Most of these cases are what doctors call "left-side" cancers, occurring in the lower colon, which descends down the left side of the body, and the rectum. Between 1999 and 2023, rectal cancer mortality rose two to three times faster than colon cancer mortality across all demographics, according to research presented in May at Digestive Disease Week 2026 , a major gastroenterology conference.