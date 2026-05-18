Doctor's kit found on Mount Vesuvius victim in Pompeii

A man who died in Pompeii during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79 had a medical kit with him when he perished, a new analysis of his body cast reveals.

The medical kit indicates that he was probably a physician — a "medicus" in Latin.

The man was one of 13 people who died while taking shelter in a Pompeii vineyard later called the "Garden of the Fugitives." But instead of finding refuge, the group was overcome by an explosive burst of deadly gas, likely carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide , and ash from the volcano, which killed thousands of people in Pompeii and the nearby town of Herculaneum.

Pompeii was discovered in the 16th century, but most of the scientific work at the Roman seaside city was done more recently. In 1961, plaster casts were made of the voids left in the ash by the bodies of the volcano's victims in the Garden of the Fugitives ‪—‬ some of the roughly 104 plaster casts of victims made at Pompeii.

New examinations show that the man had been carrying surgical instruments and other "tools of his trade," according to a translated statement from the Italian government archaeological park that runs the site. But it's not known whether the man planned to treat people affected by the eruption or if he was hoping to escape the disaster.

"This man brought his tools with him to be ready to rebuild his life elsewhere, thanks to his profession, but perhaps also to help others," Gabriel Zuchtriegel , director of Pompeii Archaeological Park, said in the statement.

Destructive eruption

The eruption of Vesuvius killed about 2,000 people in Pompeii and nearby towns, although archaeologists now think many others escaped . The event has been studied extensively, in part because of the remarkable preservation of many features of Roman life under the layers of ash. Witnesses also made written accounts of the eruption.