950-year-old burial of a pet dingo is first clear archaeological evidence of humans ritually 'feeding' a grave anywhere in the world

A 950-year-old dingo burial in Australia has produced the first clear archaeological evidence of humans ritually "feeding" a grave anywhere in the world, a new study reports.

The symbolic feeding involved river mussels and continued for roughly 500 years, radiocarbon dating showed. This suggests that the people who buried the dingo — namely, ancestors of the Aboriginal Barkindji people, whose traditional lands surround the Darling River in western New South Wales — profoundly valued the animal and passed on this care to subsequent generations, researchers say.

"It's a similar practice to what we see in many other cultures where descendants return to shrines and ancestral sites over the generations to bring gifts and offerings to the deceased," study co-author Amy Way , a research archaeologist at the University of Sydney and the Australian Museum, told Live Science in an email. "It tells us that this relationship is really strong and retained through time."

The dingo was buried in a pile of discarded mussel shells called a midden. This was not unusual for Barkindji ancestors, because they tamed dingoes to keep as pets and hunting helpers, and mussels were a common food that left heaps of waste, said study first author Loukas Koungoulos , a zooarchaeologist at the University of Western Australia. However, this is the first time that researchers have interpreted the addition of mussel shells to a midden as "feeding," thanks to Barkindji Elders' input.

"It is the first time that we have an Aboriginal perspective as to why people kept adding mussel shells to the site after the burial occurred," Koungoulos told Live Science in an email.

Koungoulos, Way and their colleagues excavated the dingo at the request of the Menindee Aboriginal Elders Council. They worked alongside Barkindji custodians to analyze the burial, which was identified 25 years ago by a Barkindji Elder named Uncle Badger Bates and National Parks and Wildlife Service archaeologist Dan Witter .

"The dingo skull had eroded away since it was first identified in the early 2000s, and so the Elders Council felt it was very important to conserve the rest of the skeleton by working with archaeologists, before it too was lost to time and floods," Way said.