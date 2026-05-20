The Appalachian Mountains hold enough lithium to make 500 billion cellphones, researchers discover

The Appalachian Mountains hold massive untapped reserves of extractable lithium — enough to make 500 billion cellphones, 180 billion laptops or 130 million electric vehicles, new research from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) suggests.

The region holds 2.5 million tons (2.3 million metric tons) of the key element, which would replace U.S. lithium imports for 328 years if imports stayed at last year's level. Therefore, mining this mountain system could lessen the U.S.' dependence on countries like China, Argentina and Chile, but the environmental consequences of doing this are unclear.

The lithium resources, peppered across the eastern U.S. from Alabama to Maine, exist within extremely coarse-grained rocks called pegmatites, geologists reported in two new studies of the northern and southern Appalachians.

"This is the first USGS mineral resource assessment of the lithium resources in the region," said Christopher Holm-Denoma , a USGS research geologist and a co-author of the northern Appalachians analysis, which was published April 18 in the journal Natural Resources Research . "Assessing these deposits is part of a nationwide USGS assessment of lithium resources in pegmatites, in brines and dried lakebeds, and in ancient volcanoes."

Lithium is an essential component in electronics, military equipment and rechargeable electric vehicle batteries. It is also used in aerospace alloys, mood stabilizers and industrial lubricants. Demand for lithium to produce batteries, in particular, has risen sharply in the U.S. in recent years, highlighting a large gap between domestic supplies and needs, Holm-Denoma told Live Science in an email.

"The U.S. has some of the largest lithium reserves in the world," he said, yet "more than half the lithium we use in the U.S. is imported," because there is currently only one operational lithium mine in the country, in Clayton Valley, Nevada . Lots of products containing lithium are also made in countries like China, meaning the U.S. imports embedded lithium as well as the raw resource.

The northern Appalachians — which include parts of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware — hold around 990,000 tons (900,000 metric tons) of lithium, Holm-Denoma and his colleagues found. To get this estimate, the researchers analyzed geologic maps, geochemical and geophysical data, records of mineral occurrences, and the region's tectonic history. They also ran a model with a global dataset of lithium pegmatites to simulate the distribution and size of lithium deposits in the study area.