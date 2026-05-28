The 'Doomsday Glacier' is poised to lose its ice shelf this year. An Antarctic researcher explains what that means for global sea levels

Antarctica's "Doomsday Glacier" is about to lose an ice shelf that protects it from warming ocean waters, which could have devastating long-term consequences for hundreds of millions of people affected by rising sea levels.

The already-melting Thwaites Glacier is nicknamed the "Doomsday Glacier" because if it totally collapses, global sea levels would rise by 26 inches (65 centimeters) and flood coastal communities. Rising sea levels are already threatening the residents of major cities in the U.S. and throughout the world, including New York , Boston, San Francisco and Miami .

Researchers don't expect the Florida-size glacier to collapse anytime soon, but Thwaites' eastern ice shelf is breaking away, which will likely accelerate the glacier's demise. The ice shelf has acted as a floating support structure, or buttress, slowing the flow of ice from the glacier, which is grounded on the Antarctic continent.