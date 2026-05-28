The 'Doomsday Glacier' is poised to lose its ice shelf this year. An Antarctic researcher explains what that means for global sea levels

Researchers have warned that the Thwaites Glacier, one of the largest glaciers in the world, is about to lose its eastern ice shelf. We spoke to marine geophysicist Robert Larter about what this means for the "Doomsday Glacier."

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A satellite image of the Thwaites Glacier captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on 11 September 2019.
Thwaites Glacier is the largest glacier in West Antarctica, pictured here by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission in 2019.
(Image credit: Photo: ©ESA; Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2019), processed by ESA)

Antarctica's "Doomsday Glacier" is about to lose an ice shelf that protects it from warming ocean waters, which could have devastating long-term consequences for hundreds of millions of people affected by rising sea levels.

The already-melting Thwaites Glacier is nicknamed the "Doomsday Glacier" because if it totally collapses, global sea levels would rise by 26 inches (65 centimeters) and flood coastal communities. Rising sea levels are already threatening the residents of major cities in the U.S. and throughout the world, including New York, Boston, San Francisco and Miami.