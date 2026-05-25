Scientists trained an AI model using an IBM quantum computer — and it answered questions correctly that the base model couldn't

When running an AI model through a quantum computer, scientists have increased accuracy by only adding a relatively small number of parameters.

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An illustration of a glowing pink brain over a series of colorful red and blue circuits.
IBM researchers found that AI trained with a quantum computer showed significant enhancement.
(Image credit: fotograzia via Getty Images)

Researchers have developed a method to reduce uncertainty in artificial intelligence (AI) systems by tapping into the power of quantum computers. They say their work represents the first demonstration of "quantum enhancement" in a production-scale, pretrained large language model (LLM).

One of the key metrics used to measure the quality and capabilities of AI systems such as Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar services is a unit known as "perplexity" — often expressed as PPL. This measures a system's general ability to properly predict the next word in a sentence or sequence of words.