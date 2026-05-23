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Science news this week: Laotian 'death jar', climate change threatens rice crops, and an asthma drug treats tough cancer

May 23, 2026: Our weekly roundup of the latest science in the news, as well as a few fascinating articles to keep you entertained over the weekend

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A close up of a spiky blue and pink cell against a blue background/Stone urns stand on a field in front of a cloudy sky.
Death jar mystery revealed, rice reaching its 'thermal limit,' prehistoric art controversy, and the asthma drug that could help fight cancer.
(Image credit: koto_feja via Getty Images |nuwatphoto via Getty Images)
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This week's science news was filled with unearthed mysteries from ancient tombs, including the discovery of the possible true purpose of hundreds of stone jars scattered across Laos' highlands.

The Plain of Jars, which consists of 2,000 hollowed-out stone urns dotted across the Xieng Khouang Plateau, has puzzled archaeologists for almost a century. Now, researchers have found the remains of at least 37 people inside one of these jars, suggesting that the site was a vast burial complex where ancestors were worshipped for generations.