Science news this week: Laotian 'death jar', climate change threatens rice crops, and an asthma drug treats tough cancer

This week's science news was filled with unearthed mysteries from ancient tombs, including the discovery of the possible true purpose of hundreds of stone jars scattered across Laos' highlands .

The Plain of Jars, which consists of 2,000 hollowed-out stone urns dotted across the Xieng Khouang Plateau, has puzzled archaeologists for almost a century. Now, researchers have found the remains of at least 37 people inside one of these jars, suggesting that the site was a vast burial complex where ancestors were worshipped for generations.

We also reported on burial mysteries in other areas of the world this week. Satellite remote sensing