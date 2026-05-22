Scientists claimed the world's oldest rock art is 67,800 years old. But is the science behind that estimate flawed?

A technique that has rewritten the timeline of prehistoric art may be overestimating the ages of cave paintings, some scientists say.

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A person uses a flashlight to look up at the cave ceiling in a dark cave.
A powerful method for dating prehistoric cave and rock art may be systematically overestimating how old they are, one scientist argues.
(Image credit: David Madison via Getty Images)

In recent years, researchers across the world have been publishing increasingly older ages for prehistoric rock art. Among the headliners is a painting of a warty pig in Indonesia that reportedly dates to 51,000 years ago and a hand stencil that researchers claimed was an eye-popping 67,800 years old.

Most of these dates have been determined by measuring the radioactive decay of some versions, or isotopes, of uranium into thorium ‪—‬ a method called uranium-thorium (U-Th) dating. However, the validity of some of these dates has been called into question, with Georges Sauvet, a researcher at the Center for Research and Studies of Prehistoric Art in France, proposing that the method tends to overestimate the ages of dated samples.