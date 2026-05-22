Scientists claimed the world's oldest rock art is 67,800 years old. But is the science behind that estimate flawed?

In recent years, researchers across the world have been publishing increasingly older ages for prehistoric rock art. Among the headliners is a painting of a warty pig in Indonesia that reportedly dates to 51,000 years ago and a hand stencil that researchers claimed was an eye-popping 67,800 years old .

Most of these dates have been determined by measuring the radioactive decay of some versions, or isotopes, of uranium into thorium ‪—‬ a method called uranium-thorium (U-Th) dating. However, the validity of some of these dates has been called into question, with Georges Sauvet , a researcher at the Center for Research and Studies of Prehistoric Art in France, proposing that the method tends to overestimate the ages of dated samples.

In a short communication published March 23 in the journal AOJ of Histoarchaeology and Anthropological Exploration , Sauvet criticized the published dates for some prehistoric rock art, stating that researchers are being less cautious in a "race towards the earliest rock art."

If these dates go unchallenged, Sauvet argued, it distorts our understanding of the intelligence of early Homo sapiens and human relatives, such as Neanderthals.

Sauvet thinks it is absolutely necessary to cross-date with other dating methods to ensure accuracy of the U-Th dating which on its own "is not acceptable," Sauvet said.

What is uranium-thorium dating?

When water washes over and breaks down limestone and then drips into caves, it slowly deposits calcite. As the calcite forms, it traps small amounts of uranium that is also dissolved in the water. The uranium then radioactively decays into several "daughter" isotopes, including thorium isotopes.

The method in question, U-Th dating, involves uranium-234, which contains 92 protons and 142 neutrons and will spit out two protons and two neutrons (called an alpha particle) to form thorium-230, which has 90 protons and 140 neutrons. It takes about 245,629 years for half of a given amount of uranium-234 to decay into thorium-230. So, assuming nothing is added to or taken away from the system since the uranium was deposited, the ratio of these two isotopes can determine the age of a calcite layer deposit.

A dated rock art panel at La Pasiega C inSpain that shows a discrepancy between uranium-thorium dates on the left and right sides of the same rectangle, as reported by Hoffmann and colleagues. (Image credit: Adapted in White et al. 2018)

In theory, this type of U-Th dating can be an incredibly powerful tool for archaeologists.

That's because in some cases, rock art contains carbon, an organic element that can be dated. But often, rock art is made from the mineral ocher or from etchings in stone, neither of which can be radiocarbon-dated.

This is where U-Th dating comes in handy. Calcite can grow over the art, creating a minimum age for its creation.

Questioning the age of rock art

However, in his paper, Sauvet argued that U-Th dating may provide unreliable dates and that all of them need to be cross-checked with other methods before a date can be estimated.

"My first alarm against the danger of the method was reading" a 2018 paper by Dirk Hoffmann , a researcher in the Department of Human Evolution at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, and colleagues, "in which they announce that three Spanish cave [drawings] were dated to 65,000 years and were due to Neanderthals ," Sauvet told Live Science in an email. The drawings show red ocher dots, a ladder and hand stencils, and some researchers suggested they show Neanderthals' ability to think artistically.

In a response in 2020, Sauvet and 42 other researchers published a reply highlighting the drawbacks of U-Th dating . The problem, Sauvet said, is that the method relies on calcite deposits forming and remaining in a "closed system," meaning no uranium is leached from the calcite deposit from the time of its formation. In an "open system," rainwater and groundwater percolate through the calcite and leach out uranium, skewing the U-Th ratio and making the deposit appear artificially older than it is.

"Dating of rock art is a particularly challenging subject,"