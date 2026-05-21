Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza , also known as the Great Pyramid of Khufu, has stood for more than 4,600 years, even through powerful earthquakes. Now, new research explains why: The structure is remarkably resilient to vibrations.

The pyramid has lost only about 33 feet (10 meters) of height since its construction during Egypt's Old Kingdom (2649 to 2150 B.C.). That's despite experiencing strong earthquakes over the millennia, including one with an estimated magnitude of 6.8 that struck south of Cairo in the city of Fayum in 1847 and a temblor with a magnitude of 5.9 in 1992 that knocked some of the topmost stones to the ground.

The new study of vibrations throughout the pyramid's structure suggests that certain architectural features, such as a series of chambers known as the pressure-relieving chambers above the chamber where the pharaoh Khufu once rested, dampen seismic movement toward the top of the structure.

"[T]he study highlights the extraordinary practical engineering knowledge of ancient Egyptian builders, who developed highly effective construction practices through centuries of experimentation and refinement," study co-author Asem Salama , a geoscientist at the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics in Cairo, wrote Live Science in an email.

Salama and his team placed vibration sensors in 37 sites in and around the Great Pyramid and recorded ambient vibrations when no tourists were inside the pyramid. "In heritage conservation, this information can provide important insights into structural stability, hidden vulnerabilities, and long-term preservation strategies while fully respecting the integrity of the monument," Salama explained.