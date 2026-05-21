China's real-life 'transformer' mech is a giant humanoid robot that can switch from bounding on 4 legs to walking on 2

Unitree Unveils: GD01, A Manned Transformable Mecha, from $650,000 - YouTube Watch On

Chinese engineers have built a mecha-style robot that can quickly transition from two legs to four while carrying people, resembling the power-loader exoskeletons from Aliens or the utility-style mobile suits from Japanese anime series Gundam SEED.

The robot's developer, Unitree, says the large, humanoid robot is intended for civilian transport. In a promotional video, the robot ‪—‬ called GD01 ‪—‬ walks upright, smashes down a high wall of cinder blocks, and reconfigures itself to stand on four limbs to traverse more difficult terrain.

Unitree representatives say the machine weighs around 1,100 pounds (500 kilograms) with an operator on board and stands nearly 10 feet (3 meters) tall. People can even buy the robot, with prices starting at 3.9 million yuan ($572,000).

The core structure of the machine is a skeleton of titanium alloy and aerospace-grade aluminum surrounded by a carbon-fiber shell.

Unitree calls the GD01 the world's first mass-produced "transformable mecha," and has urged consumers to "be sure to use the robot in a friendly and safe manner," according to the written description for the promotional video.

Mounting the GD01 in its current incarnation isn't the most user-friendly process. In the video, an operator has to awkwardly scale up the leg of the machine to access the cockpit. Interestingly, although the GD01 is being marketed as a manned machine, the initial shots show it being controlled remotely, with no operator in the cockpit.

Unitree is a robotics startup headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and is best known for much more modestly sized humanoid and quadruped robots.