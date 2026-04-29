Runners have finally completed a sub 2-hour marathon, but another running world record was recently smashed — this time by a humanoid robot. Here's how.

An autonomous humanoid robot built by the smartphone maker Honor has shattered the human half-marathon record.

Called the Honor Robotics D1, the mech-inspired, vibrant-red bot completed the 13.1-mile (21.1 kilometers) race in 50 minutes, 26 seconds at the 2026 Beijing E-Town Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon, eclipsing the previous human record of 57 minutes, 20 seconds, which was set by Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo in March .

Another separate robot that Honor representatives revealed at Spain's MWC Barcelona (formerly known as Mobile World Congress) in March completed the race even faster — in just 48 minutes, 19 seconds. But this humanoid machine wasn't awarded the win because it was remotely controlled, rather than being fully autonomous, and was thus given a 20% time increase penalty.

The result is especially notable when you compare it with last year's race, when the winning model achieved a finishing time of 2 hours, 40 minutes. Both the second and third runners-up in this year's content were also Honor robots, crossing the line at around 51 minutes and 53 minutes, respectively.

Honor's first robot, that it showcased at MWC Barcelona, is 5 feet, 3 inches (1.6 meters) tall, weighs 176 pounds (80 kilograms) and demonstrates 20 degrees of freedom, with human-like, five-fingered hands. This is unlike D1, which was optimized for aerodynamics with simple, blade-like appendages.

Honor's robot wears the gold medal after the event. (Image credit: VCG via Getty Images)

Whereas the MWC bot topped out at 2.5 mph (4 km/h), D1 reached a remarkable average speed of 15.6 mph (25.1 km/h) in Beijing.