Italian teenagers discover 1,800-year-old Roman luxury house underneath their high school gym

After being notified by mischievous high school students, archaeologists uncovered a large and luxurious second-century Roman house near the Colosseum.

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arched doorways underground are part of an ancient Roman house
Archaeologists excavated several rooms underneath the modern Italian high school.
(Image credit: Cantieri Narranti/Special Superintendency of Rome)

For years, students at a high school just steps from the Colosseum in Rome have spun tales of mysterious rooms hidden underneath the gymnasium floor. Now, it turns out those rumors have more than a grain of truth to them.

Students on several clandestine explorations happened upon an ancient structure beneath their school. Upon notifying their teacher, who notified the authorities, archaeologists arrived to take a more detailed look. Following an excavation earlier this year, archaeologists have announced that the dark corridors and dimly lit chambers actually belonged to a luxurious second-century villa.