Ditch full of 7,000-year-old headless human skeletons discovered in Slovakia, baffling archaeologists

At the entrance to a Stone Age neighborhood in Slovakia, archaeologists have uncovered a ditch full of headless human skeletons.

While the bones reveal cut marks that signal decapitation, researchers think the practice was not a violent mass killing but rather part of a complex burial ritual more than 7,000 years ago. In other words, the individuals were likely beheaded postmortem.

The Neolithic site of Vráble was occupied between 5250 and 4950 B.C. by the people behind the Linear Pottery culture (LBK), whose pottery covered in parallel lines has been found throughout Central Europe. Located in the southwest region of Slovakia, the settlement, which was first investigated in 2012, included more than 300 houses grouped into three distinct neighborhoods.

One of the Stone Age neighborhoods was surrounded by a double ditch roughly 0.8 miles (1.3 kilometers) in length. When archaeologists began excavating the ditch in 2022 , they found four pairs of headless skeletons as well as a mass burial of at least 77 headless skeletons. Only one skeleton still had a head, and it belonged to a child.