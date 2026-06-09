Ditch full of 7,000-year-old headless human skeletons discovered in Slovakia, baffling archaeologists

Archaeologists are unsure why people in Stone Age Slovakia removed corpses' heads before burying them in a neighborhood ditch.

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a composite image of aerial photos of excavated graves with an illustration of the individual skeletons
The mass burial of skeletons in the settlement ditch (below) with drawings of the individual skeletons (above).
(Image credit: Katharina Fuchs, Agnes Heitmann, Nils Müller-Scheeßel, Till Kühl)

At the entrance to a Stone Age neighborhood in Slovakia, archaeologists have uncovered a ditch full of headless human skeletons.

While the bones reveal cut marks that signal decapitation, researchers think the practice was not a violent mass killing but rather part of a complex burial ritual more than 7,000 years ago. In other words, the individuals were likely beheaded postmortem.