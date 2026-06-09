2,000 years ago in Scotland, people removed a corpse's brain and fashioned the arm bones into tools

A new analysis of 2,000-year-old skeletons found in northern Scotland has revealed an unusual funeral ritual involving the manipulation of dead bodies.

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on the left, a photo of the inside of a human skull with scratch marks; on the right, a closeup showing the marks
The inside of the skull of Individual 1 shows cut marks, possibly made during brain removal.
(Image credit: Castells Navarro et al. / Antiquity Publications Ltd.)

About 2,000 years ago in the far North of Scotland, a woman was buried after her brain was scooped out and her bones were whittled into tools, a new analysis reveals.

The highly unusual burial is giving archaeologists new insight into social networks and funeral traditions in prehistoric Britain.