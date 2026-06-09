2,000 years ago in Scotland, people removed a corpse's brain and fashioned the arm bones into tools

About 2,000 years ago in the far North of Scotland, a woman was buried after her brain was scooped out and her bones were whittled into tools, a new analysis reveals.

The highly unusual burial is giving archaeologists new insight into social networks and funeral traditions in prehistoric Britain.

Archaeologists excavated a low stone burial cairn near Loch Borralie, a lake in northern Scotland, in 2000 after locals reported discovering human bones that had been dislodged from the soil by rabbits. The rectangular cairn, or pile of stones, included the partial skeletons of an adult and a teenager, both of whom were buried between the first century B.C. and the first century A.D., during the Iron Age.

While the original report suggested the Loch Borralie corpses had been scratched and gnawed by rats or dogs, a new study, published Wednesday (June 10) in the journal Antiquity , reveals that some of the bones were purposefully modified by humans in a funeral ritual that may have involved the veneration of an important ancestor — and cannibalism.

Researchers found that the adult skeleton, named "Individual 1," was from a woman who was over 30 years old when she died. The base of her skull had an unusual fracture, and there were incisions made by a sharp tool on the inside of her skull.

"Taken together, breakage of the cranial base and internal cutmarks are suggestive of deliberate removal of the brain soon after the death of this individual," the researchers wrote in the study. Removal of the brain could relate to cannibalism or could have resulted from an attempt to clean and preserve the skull for display, they noted.

Several arm and leg bones had been whittled into tools and then replaced in anatomical position in the grave. (Image credit: Castells Navarro et al. / Antiquity Publications Ltd.)

The archaeologists also noticed that four of the woman's bones — three arm bones and one leg bone — were damaged but had not been scavenged on by animals. The bones' "internal layers have been whittled/worked to a sharp edge