Life's Little Mysteries

Why can't we figure out how strong gravity is?

Despite dozens of experiments over the years, scientists still don't have a precise measurement for gravity's strength. Why is that?

Ashley Hamer Pritchard's avatar
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Two people hold hands while skydiving over Earth, a view of its surface next to the blue sky is seen.
Scientists have a general idea about how strong gravity is, but they don't yet have a precise value for this fundamental force.
(Image credit: AscentXmedia via Getty Images)

Of the four fundamental forces of nature, gravity is the one we experience most directly ‪—‬ it's what keeps our feet on the ground and the sun in the sky. Yet we still can't pin down its exact strength. Since the 1980s, scientists have made more than a dozen measurements to calculate the precise value of gravity, and many of those numbers contradict one another.

So why is it so hard to figure out how strong gravity is?

Ashley Hamer Pritchard
Ashley Hamer Pritchard
Live Science Contributor

Ashley Hamer Pritchard is a contributing writer for Live Science who has written about everything from space and quantum physics to health and psychology. She's the host of the podcast Taboo Science and the former host of Curiosity Daily from Discovery. She has also written for the YouTube channels SciShow and It's Okay to Be Smart. With a master's degree in jazz saxophone from the University of North Texas, Ashley has an unconventional background that gives her science writing a unique perspective and an outsider's point of view.

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