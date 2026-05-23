Life's Little Mysteries

How hot is Earth's core?

What's the temperature in Earth's core, and how did we figure that out?

Alice Sun's avatar
By
published
in Features

An illustration of Earth splitting apart, showing its inner layers as they glow orange and white, getting hotter and smaller.
Earth has a liquid outer core and a solid inner core.
(Image credit: bpawesome via Getty Images)

When Earth first formed around 4.5 billion years ago, it was a ball of molten rock. Over time, heavier elements, like iron and nickel, sank to the planet's center, forming the Earth's early core.

Today, Earth's core remains an incredibly hot and dense sphere deep inside our planet. It consists of a liquid outer core, which starts at around 1,800 miles (2,900 kilometers) below Earth's surface and extends for 1,400 miles (2,200 kilometers). There is also a solid inner core, which begins at around 3,200 miles (5,150 km) below ground, with a radius of roughly 758 miles (1,220 km).

Alice Sun
Alice Sun
Live Science Contributor

Alice Sun is a science journalist based in Brooklyn. She covers a wide range of topics, including ecology, neuroscience, social science and technology. Her work has appeared in Audubon, Sierra, Inverse and more. For her bachelor's degree, she studied environmental biology at McGill University in Canada. She also has a master's degree in science, health and environmental reporting from NYU.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.