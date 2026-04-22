Earth quiz: What do you know about our planet's most amazing features?
Do you know Earth's highest peak, deepest point, and more? Test your knowledge about our planet in this quiz.
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Earth is rocky, wet and older than the hills. But do you know its secrets? For instance, why do deserts form next to oceans, and what's the oldest river in the world? Or even facts that might get asked during a quiz night, like which continent is the largest? Test your Earth knowledge now by taking this quiz.
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button.
More science quizzes:
- Artemis II quiz: Is your knowledge of NASA's historic moon mission out of this world?
- Octopus quiz: Are you a sucker for cephalopod science?
- First Americans quiz: How much do you know about the first people to reach the Americas?
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Laura is the managing editor at Live Science. She also runs the archaeology section and the Life's Little Mysteries series. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Scholastic, Popular Science and Spectrum, a site on autism research. She has won multiple awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association for her reporting at a weekly newspaper near Seattle. Laura holds a bachelor's degree in English literature and psychology from Washington University in St. Louis and a master's degree in science writing from NYU.
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