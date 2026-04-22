Earth quiz: What do you know about our planet's most amazing features?

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Do you know Earth's highest peak, deepest point, and more? Test your knowledge about our planet in this quiz.

A blue and white sphere with brown continents on it is seen in the darkness of space.
How much do you know about your home planet? (Image credit: Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images)

Earth is rocky, wet and older than the hills. But do you know its secrets? For instance, why do deserts form next to oceans, and what's the oldest river in the world? Or even facts that might get asked during a quiz night, like which continent is the largest? Test your Earth knowledge now by taking this quiz.

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button.

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Laura Geggel
Laura Geggel
Managing Editor

Laura is the managing editor at Live Science. She also runs the archaeology section and the Life's Little Mysteries series. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Scholastic, Popular Science and Spectrum, a site on autism research. She has won multiple awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association for her reporting at a weekly newspaper near Seattle. Laura holds a bachelor's degree in English literature and psychology from Washington University in St. Louis and a master's degree in science writing from NYU.

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