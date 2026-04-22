Earth quiz: What do you know about our planet's most amazing features?

How much do you know about your home planet?

Earth is rocky, wet and older than the hills. But do you know its secrets? For instance, why do deserts form next to oceans , and what's the oldest river in the world ? Or even facts that might get asked during a quiz night, like which continent is the largest ? Test your Earth knowledge now by taking this quiz.

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