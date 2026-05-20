China installs world's largest floating wind turbine in deep water test — it generates enough energy to power 4,200 homes annually

An energy company has successfully installed the world's largest single-unit floating offshore wind turbine off the coast of southern China.

The 16-megawatt system, known as Three Gorges Pilot, was completed in waters too deep for a traditional fixed-bottom foundation near Yangjiang in Guangdong province. Company representatives published a statement detailing the installation on May 3.

Floating wind turbines are designed to operate where depths make conventional offshore wind farms, which need to be anchored to the seafloor, impractical. Instead, the turbine sits atop a massive, floating platform that can be anchored in place, dramatically expanding the amount of ocean area available for wind power development.