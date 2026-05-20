China installs world's largest floating wind turbine in deep water test — it generates enough energy to power 4,200 homes annually

Three Gorges Pilot, a 16-megawatt floating offshore wind turbine, marks a major step for deep-water renewable energy and the future of floating wind farms.

Alan Bradley's avatar
By
published
in News

A series of white wind turbines sit in the ocean.
A series of wind turbines seen near Donghai Bridge on the outskirts of Shanghai, China.
(Image credit: HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images)

An energy company has successfully installed the world's largest single-unit floating offshore wind turbine off the coast of southern China.

The 16-megawatt system, known as Three Gorges Pilot, was completed in waters too deep for a traditional fixed-bottom foundation near Yangjiang in Guangdong province. Company representatives published a statement detailing the installation on May 3.