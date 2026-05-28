Scientists found the optimal robot body, and it has 20 legs — watch it scale walls and move through trees
A sea-urchin-like robot could offer a new blueprint for making more versatile robots, research suggests.
A weird 20-legged machine could change how scientists think about the ideal robot form.
For decades, roboticists have been inspired by the natural world, building machines that resemble humans, dogs, insects and even horses. But new research suggests that the most useful robot body may look less like a human and more like a sea urchin.
The robot has no front or back. Its 20 telescoping legs, each costing $300, radiate from a central body, with a depth camera at each leg tip, leading the researchers to name it Argus, after the all-seeing monster of Greek mythology. This design results in a machine that can move in any direction, stabilize itself after being pushed, cross rough terrain, carry a 10-pound (4.5 kilograms) payload and even climb up walls.