A weird 20-legged machine could change how scientists think about the ideal robot form.

For decades, roboticists have been inspired by the natural world, building machines that resemble humans , dogs , insects and even horses . But new research suggests that the most useful robot body may look less like a human and more like a sea urchin.

The robot has no front or back. Its 20 telescoping legs, each costing $300, radiate from a central body, with a depth camera at each leg tip, leading the researchers to name it Argus, after the all-seeing monster of Greek mythology. This design results in a machine that can move in any direction, stabilize itself after being pushed, cross rough terrain, carry a 10-pound (4.5 kilograms) payload and even climb up walls.