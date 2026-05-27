1,200-year-old gold hoard discovered in Saudi Arabia may have been buried by a medieval pilgrim

Archaeologists have unearthed a 1,200-year-old hoard of gold, silver and gemstones that was buried along a medieval pilgrimage route in Saudi Arabia.

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a broken ceramic pot with gold and beaded jewelry spilling out on a white background
Archaeologists discovered a ceramic jar containing over 100 gold and silver artifacts at the site of Diriyah.
(Image credit: Saudi Heritage Commission)

Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia have unearthed a clay pot full of gold, silver and gemstone-encrusted jewelry that may have been buried by an Islamic pilgrim en route to Mecca more than a millennium ago.

The team nicknamed the hoard the "Diriyah Treasure" after the archaeological site where it was discovered. Located on the outskirts of Riyadh, Diriyah was a key station on the Hajj route for Islamic pilgrims between Basra, Iraq, and Mecca, Saudi Arabia. According to archaeologists with the Saudi Heritage Commission who have been excavating Diriyah for six years, radiocarbon analysis of organic remains puts the main settlement in the period of 743 to 753.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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