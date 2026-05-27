The Romans and Vikings left few genetic traces of their occupations of Britain, research suggests

Despite their occupations of Britain, the Romans and Vikings didn't leave much of a genetic mark on Britons. The Anglo-Saxons, though, were a different story.

By
published
in News

A close up of a gray statue of a man wearing a cloth toga and laurel crown.
Despite its nearly 400-year-long occupation of Britain, which included founding the English city of Bath (pictured here), the Romans left a relatively small genetic imprint on the British people.
(Image credit: Nurettin Boydak/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Romans controlled much of Britain for nearly 400 years, but they left relatively little genetic evidence of their occupation, new ancient-DNA research reveals.

Instead, the Roman occupation, from A.D. 43 until about 410, seems to have changed the culture of their Britannia province, with most people native to Britain converting to Imperial Roman ways.