'Lifelong monogamy' and 'half orphans': DNA analysis reveals clues about life on the Roman frontier after the fall of Rome

Burials that date to just after the fall of the Roman Empire are revealing the secrets of people who lived on the Roman frontier in what is now southern Germany.

A new DNA analysis of more than 200 skeletons in these cemeteries uncovered clues about the people who lived on the Roman frontier between 400 and 700. For example, many people engaged in lifelong monogamy, and nearly one-quarter of children lost at least one parent by age 10, the researchers wrote in the study, which was published Wednesday (April 29) in the journal Nature .

They also found that, after the Roman Empire fell in 476, life expectancy may have risen to 43.3 years for men and 39.8 years for women. Previous studies have suggested that life expectancies during the Roman Empire may have been between 20 and 25 years of age.

It's likely that women had a lower life expectancy because of a "higher mortality of females after about 10 years of age, suggesting that giving birth was a major risk factor," the researchers wrote in the study.

The generation time was about 28 years, the researchers estimated. Although many children were "half-orphans" (had lost one parent), most ‪—‬ nearly 82% ‪—‬ were born into a family with at least one living grandparent.

After the empire

The Roman Empire entered a period of decline between the third and fifth centuries. It split in two , and although the Western Roman Empire ended in the fifth century, the Constantinople-centered Eastern Roman Empire, also known as the Byzantine Empire , lasted until 1453. Southern Germany was on the border of the Western Roman Empire.

For the new study, scientists analyzed the remains of 258 people at sites in southern Germany who lived between the fourth and seventh centuries and had been previously excavated by other teams. They took DNA samples and analyzed their bones to determine how old the people were when they died. The researchers also performed strontium isotope analysis, which reveals chemical signatures that can indicate where each person grew up. Finally, they compared these findings with 2,500 ancient and 379 modern genomes.

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The results gave scientists a fairly detailed look at what life was like in southern Germany during the collapse of the Roman Empire.

"Population genetic analyses reveal a major demographic shift coinciding with the late fifth century collapse of Roman state structures, when a founding population of northern European ancestry mixed with genetically diverse Roman