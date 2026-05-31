Life's Little Mysteries

How many generations of humans have there been?

Modern humans have been around 300,000 years. How many generations is that?

Ashley P. Taylor's avatar
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Three women of different ages sit together on a couch and point to a photo in a photo album
Three generations together is impressive, but how many generations total do we have as a species?
(Image credit: LWA via Getty Images)

Whether using family records, DNA tests or genealogy websites, many people can trace their family histories back generations. The world-record holder for the longest family tree is Chinese philosopher Confucius (551 to 479 B.C.), whose family tree extends more than 80 generations from his ancestors in the eighth century B.C. to his living descendants. That's almost 3,000 years.

But our species has been around for 300,000 years, based on scientific dates of the oldest known fossils. So how many generations do we go back as a species?