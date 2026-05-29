Science Spotlight

War has brought Iran's water crisis to a breaking point: 'Things will collapse unless there is meaningful structural change'

Iran is experiencing "water bankruptcy" that stems from decades of broken water governance and aggressive policies, and the current war is exacerbating the crisis.

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A cartoon showing nuclear missiles being shot down on a dry cracked landscape over a wall.
War is deepening a water crisis in Iran that has depleted the country's surface water, as well as its groundwater resources.
(Image credit: Roshanak Rouzbehani)

On March 10, the U.S. and Israel bombed Iran's capital of Tehran so heavily, one resident described the city as "the last stop before hell."

Buildings shook and windows shattered as missiles struck oil and weapons development facilities in Tehran, which is home to nearly 10 million people. The World Health Organization urged Iranians to stay indoors as acidic rain blackened with soot and toxic compounds showered residential areas.