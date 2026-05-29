War has brought Iran's water crisis to a breaking point: 'Things will collapse unless there is meaningful structural change'

On March 10, the U.S. and Israel bombed Iran's capital of Tehran so heavily, one resident described the city as "the last stop before hell."

Buildings shook and windows shattered as missiles struck oil and weapons development facilities in Tehran, which is home to nearly 10 million people. The World Health Organization urged Iranians to stay indoors as acidic rain blackened with soot and toxic compounds showered residential areas.

Since the start of the war on Feb. 28, U.S.-Israeli forces have launched thousands of attacks around Iran, destroying homes, schools, hospitals and other key civilian infrastructure . Almost 3,500 Iranians have died, and more than 26,500 have been injured.

But as bombardments continue , another emergency is spiraling in the background. The war has overshadowed a dire water crisis in Iran that, among other things, caused Tehran to nearly run out of water late last year.

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In November 2025, four of Tehran's five water reservoirs were 88% empty, and the fifth, Amir Kabir, was 92% empty . The city faced its worst water crisis in six decades, with taps going dry in some districts and desperation paving the way for deadly protests in December 2025 and January 2026.

Iran has been in a drought for more than five years, and water shortages caused by decades of overreliance on agriculture, broken water policies and hostility toward the rest of the world have gripped the country. Lakes, rivers and wetlands are drying up across most provinces. And in the northeastern city of Mashhad, which is home to about 3.5 million people, water levels in November fell to below 3% of storage capacity.

To make up for surface water losses, Iranians are pumping groundwater, but those reserves are also running dry.

"Iran, for the foreseeable future, will have many, many other issues that need to be sorted out, and I'm afraid the environment will not be at the top of priorities," Nima Shokri , executive co-director of the United Nations University Hub on Engineering to Face Climate Change and head of the Institute of Geo-Hydroinformatics at the Hamburg University of Technology in Germany, told Live Science.

But the water crisis hasn't gone away, and the war will likely worsen the problem, experts told us. Iran can't afford to neglect its water issues any longer, Shokri said.

"If the priority shifts in a meaningful way, if there is structural change, if the environment becomes a top priority, there are things that can be done," Shokri said. "Iran has no choice. Things will collapse unless there is meaningful structural change."

A water-bankrupt country

Tehran's water shortages last year persisted for months. Already in July 2025, officials warned that the city was weeks away from "day zero," when water supplies drop so low that taps run dry, forcing residents to queue for rations or buy bottled water. In August, faced with temperatures of up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) that increased the demand for energy and water, authorities closed government offices, banks, schools and universities for several days.

By November, Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, had revived a long-debated plan to move Tehran to the country's wetter south due to water shortages. This time, he claimed that relocating the city was "no longer optional." His government said the Makran region, which stretches across Iran's south from the Strait of Hormuz to Pakistan, could host a new city. But the government didn't release a detailed plan or address the relocation's cost, which analysts say could be more than $100 billion .

Amir Kabir is one of five large reservoirs that serve Tehran, but its water levels plunged to record lows last year, resulting in minimal outflow into the Karaj River. (Image credit: ATTA KENARE via Getty Images)

Pezeshkian's comments highlight the lack of a national strategy to deal with water scarcity, said Eric Lob , an associate professor in the Department of Politics and International Relations at Florida International University and a scholar in the Carnegie Middle East Program. Instead of implementing durable solutions, the Iranian regime has relied on water cutoffs, fines and temporary fixes to save water, which is like "putting a Band-Aid on gaping wounds," Lob told Live Science.

Government officials and experts dismissed Pezeshkian's claims as unserious, and they weren't wrong, Lob said. "Even if you were to do that, you still don't have a national plan in place, and you still only have these reactive, stopgap measures that are not going to bring forth any type of sustainable, serious plan."

But the fact that Iran's government would consider displacing 10 million people also shows the gravity of the country's water crisis, which has reached "water bankruptcy" levels — where the damage to some water systems is irreversible on human timescales. Nationwide shortages last year sparked protests in the central Isfahan province in March and contributed to country-wide unrest that the regime brutally suppressed in January 2026 by killing up to 30,000 people .

Last year worsened a historic drought, with Iran receiving about 40% less rainfall than the long-term average, and climate change is predicted to exacerbate the region's aridity. However, water bankruptcy in the country is not driven solely by climate change or short-term droughts. Rather, it stems from decades of broken water governance and aggressive policies that the regime has pursued at the expense of the environment and the Iranian people, Shokri told Live Science.

"It is not 'mismanagement,' because mismanagement is a shallow representation of the issue," Shokri said. "It's a high-level strategic error."

Self-sufficiency at any cost

Since the Iranian Revolution in 1979, the country's ruling elites have placed a great emphasis on independence and self-sufficiency, particularly in food production. In a commentary published March 13 in the journal Nature Sustainability , Shokri and his colleagues argue that this stance and Iran's post-revolution geopolitical aims caused its water crisis.

Agriculture in Iran has mushroomed over the past four decades, despite the country's arid climate and limited water availability. The regime promoted uncapped groundwater extraction to grow crops such as wheat, rice, barley and sugar cane for domestic consumption, while thirstier crops, such as dates and pistachios, simultaneously ballooned to feed exports. Officials invested only minimally in water reuse, leak reduction and monitoring infrastructure, and they heavily subsidized energy, which farmers used to drill more wells and pump more groundwater.

Additionally, the government funded hundreds of dams to store water, but some of the rivers on which they were built are too small to sustain reservoirs. "Oftentimes, the dams don't have enough water, and then also are causing some sort of evaporation, because there's just water sitting in there," Liz Saccoccia , a water security associate at the World Resources Institute in Washington, D.C., told Live Science.

Today, agriculture makes up roughly 90% of Iran's water use. As of 2024, 32 of the world's 50 most overpumped aquifers were in Iran. The number of wells to pump groundwater almost doubled from around 450,000 in 2000 to 800,000 in 2013, but the amount of water that was extracted from those wells in that period declined by 18% due to aquifers running dry. To get to the last drops, farmers have adopted submersible electric pumps that can reach below 160 feet (50 meters), but this has lowered groundwater tables so much that salt water has infiltrated aquifers. Farmers who use this water for irrigation now have saline soils, which limits their productivity.

In the city of Isfahan, swan-shaped boats remain on the parched riverbed of the Zayandeh Rud River. The historic Si-o-Se Pol bridge stands in the background. (Image credit: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Iran's food self-sufficiency policy has wavered over the past few decades, Lob said, and the country has imported wheat and other agricultural commodities, mostly from places like Russia and Brazil. But the pressure to operate water pumps has remained high, mainly because water use in Iran is extremely inefficient.

Inefficient water use is due to weak input from the Iranian government, which has spent resources on supporting militant and rebel groups around the Middle East, like Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, rather than on developing sustainable water syst