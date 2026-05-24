NASA spacecraft beams back blue images of Mars on its way to a metal asteroid — Space photo of the week

On its way to a metal asteroid, NASA's Psyche probe tested its cameras as it got a gravity assist from the Red Planet.

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A close up of the surface of Mars, with blue and red colors.
Psyche imaged Mars' southern highlands, including the Huygens crater (upper right)
(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)
Quick facts

What it is: Mars

Where it is: 2.2 astronomical units (Earth-sun distances)

When it was shared: May 18, 2026