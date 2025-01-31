Mars quiz: Is your knowledge of the Red Planet out of this world?

How much do you know about Mars, the Red Planet?

Aside from Earth, no planet in the solar system captures our imagination quite like Mars.

The Red Planet is one of the few places in our cosmic neighborhood where extraterrestrial life may have previously emerged, and it could soon have new inhabitants — if and when we send humans to set up a Martian base.

Mars' resident robots are also constantly making new discoveries about the dusty desert world and helping to unravel some of its biggest mysteries, including why half of the planet is bigger than the other and what happened to all its water .

But how well do you really know our planetary neighbor? This quiz of 15 questions will test your knowledge of Mars' size, surface and history, as well as scientists' attempts to study it. Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard and click the yellow button if you need a hint.

