'I would never have guessed it': Unexpected effect is squeezing Mars' atmosphere like toothpaste, experts say

Researchers have uncovered an unexpected phenomenon, dubbed the Zwan-Wolf effect, squeezing plasma "like toothpaste" in Mars' upper atmosphere. This effect, which also happens on Earth, was thought to be impossible on the Red Planet.

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An illustration of MAVEN in orbit around Mars
NASA's MAVEN spacecraft detected strange "wiggles" in Mars' atmosphere after a powerful coronal mass ejection smashed into the Red Planet in 2023. These fluctuations were tell-tale signs of the Zwan-Wolf effect, which was previously thought to be impossible on Mars.
(Image credit: NASA/GSFC)

A phenomenon that was thought to be impossible on Mars is squeezing the Red Planet's atmosphere like toothpaste from a tube, a new study finds. The surprising discovery, uncovered by a NASA spacecraft during a powerful solar storm, could change how we think of dangerous space weather throughout the solar system, researchers say.

The unlikely phenomenon, dubbed the Zwan-Wolf effect, was first discovered on Earth in 1976 and occurs when "charged particles are squeezed like toothpaste coming out of a tube along magnetic structures called flux tubes," NASA representatives wrote in a statement. These flux tubes are located within Earth's magnetosphere, the invisible field that is generated by the movements of our planet's molten metal core and shields us from radiation.