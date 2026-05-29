'I would never have guessed it': Unexpected effect is squeezing Mars' atmosphere like toothpaste, experts say

A phenomenon that was thought to be impossible on Mars is squeezing the Red Planet's atmosphere like toothpaste from a tube, a new study finds. The surprising discovery, uncovered by a NASA spacecraft during a powerful solar storm, could change how we think of dangerous space weather throughout the solar system , researchers say.

The unlikely phenomenon, dubbed the Zwan-Wolf effect, was first discovered on Earth in 1976 and occurs when "charged particles are squeezed like toothpaste coming out of a tube along magnetic structures called flux tubes," NASA representatives wrote in a statement . These flux tubes are located within Earth's magnetosphere, the invisible field that is generated by the movements of our planet's molten metal core and shields us from radiation .

While similar phenomena likely occur on Jupiter and Saturn , experts have long assumed that the Zwan-Wolf effect could not happen on Mars because our next-door neighbor's core has long since solidified and, therefore, does not generate a proper magnetosphere. (This is also why the Red Planet has such a thin and wispy atmosphere; without magnetic shielding, most of its gases have been stripped away by solar storms .)

But in the new study, published May 18 in the journal Nature Communications , researchers analyzed data from NASA's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) spacecraft, which has been orbiting the Red Planet since 2014 (though NASA lost contact with it last year ), and found something strange.