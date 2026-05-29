'Very rough day': Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes in gigantic fireball, days after being selected for NASA moon missions
The rocket explosion, a contender for the largest in American history, is a significant setback for Jeff Bezos and NASA.
A spectacular explosion of Blue Origin's gigantic New Glenn rocket has plunged NASA's plans to build a permanent base on the moon into uncertainty.
The 321-foot-tall (98 meters) rocket erupted into a gigantic fireball just seconds into a "hotfire test" at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at around 9 p.m. EDT (1 a.m. GMT) on Thursday night (May 28), an explosion that was captured on stream by SpaceFlight Now.
The force of the blast — among the most powerful rocket explosions filmed in over 50 years and a contender for the largest in American history — destroyed parts of the rocket's launchpad, shaking nearby homes and sending debris flying. The detonation bathed the sky in an orange light that was reportedly seen as far as Sarasota, roughly 175 miles (280 kilometers) away.