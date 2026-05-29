'Very rough day': Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes in gigantic fireball, days after being selected for NASA moon missions

The rocket explosion, a contender for the largest in American history, is a significant setback for Jeff Bezos and NASA.

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Breaking News: Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes during launch pad test - YouTube Breaking News: Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes during launch pad test - YouTube
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