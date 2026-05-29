'Very rough day': Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes in gigantic fireball, days after being selected for NASA moon missions

Breaking News: Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes during launch pad test - YouTube Watch On

A spectacular explosion of Blue Origin's gigantic New Glenn rocket has plunged NASA's plans to build a permanent base on the moon into uncertainty.

The 321-foot-tall (98 meters) rocket erupted into a gigantic fireball just seconds into a "hotfire test" at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at around 9 p.m. EDT (1 a.m. GMT) on Thursday night (May 28), an explosion that was captured on stream by SpaceFlight Now .