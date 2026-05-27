'They are leaking radio waves, just like we are': Radio astronomer explains how intelligent aliens could contact Earth without even trying

Radio astronomer Emma Chapman explains why the radio view of the universe is so crucial to space exploration, astronomy, and the search for extraterrestrial intelligence

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A colorful streak of blue and golden lights against a dark backdrop
The Milky Way’s center as seen by the MeerKAT radio telescope. If humans could see radio light, the sky would glow day and night with magnetic field lines, supernova explosions, and ionized gas.
(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, SARAO, Samuel Crowe (UVA), John Bally (CU), Ruben Fedriani (IAA-CSIC), Ian Heywood (Oxford))

Long before Neil Armstrong piloted the first crewed lunar lander onto the moon and uttered his now-famous words "The Eagle has landed," there were grave concerns that any craft attempting to land on the moon would be swallowed up by an unforgiving ocean of dust.

"It would have been one of the most anticlimactic and horrific moments in history," radio astronomer Emma Chapman, an astrophysicist at the University of Nottingham in England, told Live Science. "And I doubt the space program would have continued."