'Their greatest challenge since they stared down the asteroid': Paleontologist Steve Brusatte on why birds are facing their biggest existential threat since the dino-killing asteroid

Some birds survived the end-Cretaceous mass extinction thanks to a variety of features, including their ability to grow quickly and fly.

Birds have spread their wings the world over, but they first took flight at least 150 million years ago, during the dinosaur age.

In his new book " The Story of Birds: A New History from Their Dinosaur Origins to the Present " (Mariner Books, 2026), Steve Brusatte, who is a paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, takes readers on a wild ride from the oldest known bird, Archaeopteryx from Jurassic Germany, through the eras, explaining how two-legged theropod dinosaurs evolved into the more than 10,000 species of birds alive today.

Around 66 million years ago, some of these small, winged creatures survived the asteroid that killed the nonavian dinosaurs. While many birds stayed small, others grew to huge sizes . Brusatte describes a bevy of lost giants, including colossus penguins , which were gorilla-size apex predators who prowled the oceans, elephant birds that stood as high as a basketball hoop and laid watermelon-size eggs, and terror birds that hammered their prey into submission with razor beaks.

Like Brusatte's other books, " The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs: A New History of a Lost World " (William Morrow, 2018) — which landed him the role as scientific advisor on the "Jurassic World" movies — and " The Rise and Reign of the Mammals: A New History, from the Shadow of the Dinosaurs to Us " (Mariner Books, 2022), he starts each new section with a vignette, drawing readers into past worlds. You can read an excerpt on Live Science , detailing the discovery of the first known fossilized dinosaur feathers.

Live Science sat down with Brusatte to discuss the original purpose of feathers, how bird flight was an evolutionary accident, and why the modern era may present the biggest threat to birds since the dino-killing asteroid wiped out their relatives.

Laura Geggel: Alright, this is the big question: Are birds dinosaurs ?

Steve Brusatte: Birds are dinosaurs. Birds are dinosaurs in the same way that a T. rex or a Triceratops is a dinosaur. And that is because birds evolved from other dinosaurs. They are part of the family tree. They are just a peculiar group of flying dinosaurs. Just like bats are a strange group of flying mammals.

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LG: It's thought that birds evolved from shrinking, two-legged theropod dinosaurs. How did this come about?

SB: Birds did not evolve by, let's say, a T. rex mutating into a chicken one day. That's not how evolution works. And what we see from the fossil record is a whole series of transitional fossils of dinosaurs that lived tens of millions, even hundreds of millions of years ago, evolving one by one. [They evolved] the keystone features of birds: feathers, wings, wishbones, hollow bones and big chest muscles for flying. But these things didn't all just evolve at once. They did not evolve for flying. Almost all of these things evolve for other reasons.

We see things like feathers first turn up in dinosaurs that were too big to fly that lived on the ground. These feathers are much simpler than the feathers of birds today. So, we can actually tell that a lot of the things that birds need to fly, the things that make birds, are things that actually evolved in dinosaurs. They are dinosaur features that were repurposed later on by evolution to make a flying bird.

Sinosauropteryx, the first dinosaur fossil discovered with preserved feathers, with simple strand and brush-type feathers on its neck, back and tail. (Image credit: Smithwick et al., 2017, Current Biology)

LG: What do feathers do for an animal? Why do we think dinosaurs had them in the first place?

SB: There is nothing else alive today that has feathers. They are a bird hallmark, a calling card for birds. But what we see from fossils is that the ancestors of birds first evolved feathers. Lots of dinosaurs had feathers, so they're really a dinosaur feature.

And the incredible thing is that we see that a lot of dinosaurs had feathers. It isn't just one or two dinosaurs. And it's not even just the dinosaurs that are most birdlike or were the immediate ancestors of birds. It's many dinosaurs. There are meat-eating dinosaurs with feathers, there's plant-eating dinosaurs with feathers. There's little dinosaurs with feathers. Some of the raptor dinosaurs like Velociraptor [had feathers]. There are big dinosaurs with feathers. There's a tyrannosaur from China, a cousin of T. rex that was like 30 feet [9 meters] long that weighed something like a ton. Its body is covered in feathers.

So, if you map this onto the dinosaur family tree, really the only conclusion you can draw is that feathers were normal for dinosaurs. The common ancestor of dinosaurs would have had some kind of feather. But most of these feathers were very simple — they were not quill pens. They didn't make up wings. There's no way they could be used for flying. They looked a lot more like hair, just individual little strands similar to our hair.

The direct evidence from the fossil record [is] that feathers evolved in a simpler form. They must have been used for something else. We don't know exactly, but the best idea is that they evolved for the same reason that hair evolved in mammals, and that was to help regulate the temperature, to keep the body warm. We wouldn't really know that without the fossils. To me, as a paleontologist, that's the really cool part of the story. This is the evidence from many millions of years ago of how birds evolved.

LG: You've actually studied a number of fossils with feathers.

SB: I write about this in the story, the first time I saw a dinosaur wing. And I know it sounds hyperbolic, but it really was kind of a transcendent experience. And I'll explain why. So I was a college student at the time. I was in undergrad and I was on a trip with my mentor with Paul Sereno who's a very famous dinosaur hunter who's discovered dinosaurs all around the world. He brought me along as a research assistant and we were in China, and my god this was the first time I'd been to China, so far away from home. I grew up in the middle part of America. It was just sensory overload.

A piece of amber containing a feathered dinosaur tail. (Image credit: Lida Xing)

We were at the museum in Beijing and from across the room I saw on a limestone slab of rock, a dinosaur beautifully preserved. All the bones were there and it was surrounded by a halo of feathers and the arms were lined with quill pens that looked just like the feathers of modern birds.

Now, I had studied dinosaurs by this point. I was building a career in paleontology. I'd read all about birds and bird evolution. I knew that a lot of dinosaurs had feathers. But until it was in front of my own eyes, and until I saw just how similar those feathers were to the feathers of modern birds, how they formed a wing — but it wasn't a bird, it was a raptor dinosaur. Until that moment, it didn't really hit home.

So, I completely understand how this idea that birds evolved from dinosaurs or birds are dinosaurs, that can be a bit off-putting to people, a bit confusing. It just makes your head spin. But when you see it, you really see it. And since then, I've been very fortunate to go back to China to work with many great Chinese colleagues. To work at some of the museums where farmers from northeastern China bring in the fossils of these feathered covered dinosaurs. These were fossils that were formed about 125 million years ago. Volcanoes buried these entire ecosystems; they locked the soft tissues, the fine details into stone, and now the farmers in Liaoning province in China find these in abundance and bring them to museums.

It's been an incredible thing to play a small role alongside a lot of my good friends in China in studying some of these astounding animals that really capture evolution in action.

LG: The birds' reptile cousins, the pterosaurs, were already flying around when birds emerged. Did birds face much competition from their cousins?

SB: Yeah, it's a great question. A lot of people, rightly so, by the way, think that pterosaurs or pterodactyls , are dinosaurs. I mean, you often see them in dinosaur movies, you see them on the dinosaur posters and the dinosaur toy sets — but they're not actually dinosaurs. They're a separate group of reptiles that flew. They're close cousins to dinosaurs, but they are not dinosaurs, the same way a crocodile isn't a lizard.

Remarkably though, it was the pterodactyls that were the first animals with bones to ever evolve powered flight. And by that, I mean the type of flying where you have wings and you actively move those wings up and down to generate the lift and the thrust that you need for flying.

Plenty of animals can more passively fly and glide — flying squirrels, flying fish. But it's only been the pterodactyls, then later the birds, and then the bats among animals with bones that have evolved powered flight. And the pterodactyls did it by at least about 230 million years ago.

There are fossils of that age of fully formed pterodactyls with big wings, not wings made out of feathers. They did it differently. Their wings were made out of skin. They were attached to a single long finger like an E.T. finger. It was the fourth finger, the ring finger.

Zhenyuanlong (top), a feathered and winged raptor, with a close-up of its wing (bottom). (Image credit: Junchang Lü)

Now, Archaeopteryx is still the oldest bird [from] about 150 million years ago. That means that for about 80 million years, give or take, the pterosaurs were there alone in the air. I mean there would have been insects and other things, but among animals with bones, they were the only flyers.

So when birds came on the scene, when dinosaurs started to properly fly they were really interlopers in a pterodactyl world, and they really mounted an insurgency. They didn't just take over the world right away. For a long time, birds and pterodactyls lived together. And in fact, the pterodactyls only died when the rest of the non-bird dinosaurs died when the asteroid hit at the end of the Cretaceous 66 million years ago.

Again, you can do the math. That means that for more than 80 million years, there were birds and pterodactyls living together. Ultimately, really, it was just that asteroid that made the birds victorious. If not for that quirk of prehistory, who knows what the modern world might be like.

LG: There were multiple bird lineages, but only one survived the mass extinction. What set it apart?