'We can identify these really early, before the clinical diagnosis': Epigenetic markers may help explain why Native Hawaiians are aging faster
Live Science spoke with Alika Maunakea, an Native Hawaiian epigeneticist, about how epigenetics underpins health disparities between Native Hawaiians and others in Hawaii.
Epigenetics, which means "above genetics," results in changes to the way an individual's genes act without involving changes to the DNA itself. For example, by adding molecules called methyl groups to DNA — a process called DNA methylation — epigenetics may turn genes on or off, or increase or decrease their activity.
Environmental factors — such as stress, diet and smoking — can fuel epigenetic modifications which can, in turn, lead to conditions such as colorectal cancer and heart disease.
But some of these epigenetic modifications can be reversed. This means that epigenetics can reveal potentially new and targeted ways of modifying disease risk, Alika Maunakea, a professor of anatomy, biochemistry and physiology at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, told Live Science.