Flu drugs might fight cognitive decline seen in HIV, early study hints

A very early study suggests flu antivirals might help reverse certain signs of accelerated aging in people with HIV. But more research is needed to confirm these effects.

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Flu antivirals, like Tamiflu, may help reverse one driver of cognitive decline in HIV, a study finds.
(Image credit: ullstein bild / Contributor viaGetty Images)

Flu drugs may help ward off the low-grade inflammation and related cognitive decline that can come with HIV infection, an early study suggests.

Upwards of 24% of people with HIV experience some degree of cognitive impairment that interferes with functions like attention, concentration and multitasking. These declines are often mild but can worsen quality of life, and they can happen even when a person consistently takes HIV medications that suppress the virus.