Flu drugs might fight cognitive decline seen in HIV, early study hints

Flu drugs may help ward off the low-grade inflammation and related cognitive decline that can come with HIV infection, an early study suggests.

Upwards of 24% of people with HIV experience some degree of cognitive impairment that interferes with functions like attention, concentration and multitasking. These declines are often mild but can worsen quality of life, and they can happen even when a person consistently takes HIV medications that suppress the virus.

Understanding why this impairment emerges and how to prevent it is especially relevant as the population of people with HIV grows older.

"This is very important," study co-author Mohamed Abdel-Mohsen , an associate professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "Despite the fact that people living with HIV live longer, so the lifespan is preserved, the 'health span' is not as preserved."

The new study, published Friday (June 5) in the journal Med , pinpoints a potential driver of this decline along with a strategy to reverse it. The scientists used mouse experiments and blood samples from HIV patients, so the work is at an early stage, but it could open the door to future treatments.

"Not only do they describe a mechanism, but they then report in animal models that this mechanism is something that potentially could be targeted by an intervention," said Dr. Alan Winston , a professor of HIV and genitourinary medicine at Imperial College and a consultant physician at St. Mary's Hospital in London. "That's really what's novel," said Winston, who was not involved in the study.

Anti-inflammatory sugars