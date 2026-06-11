Century-old tuberculosis vaccine could help treat diabetes, trials hint. How?

Repeated doses of a tuberculosis vaccine lowered insulin needs in patients with two forms of diabetes, new trial data show. But more research is needed to prove the benefit.

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a vial of bcg vaccine sitting on top of a box containing two additional vials
New trials hint that a tuberculosis vaccine may lower insulin need in type 1 diabetics. But this line of research has been controversial in the past, and more data is needed.
(Image credit: Paul Kane / Stringer via Getty Images)

A century-old tuberculosis vaccine reduced insulin use in people with diabetes, new clinical trial results suggest. The catch: Research on this vaccine has divided the diabetes research community for years.

The Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine contains a weakened version of the bacterium Mycobacterium bovis, the germ that causes tuberculosis. Inside the body, the vaccine prompts a protective response against the bacterium. It's also approved to treat bladder cancer, acting as an immunotherapy that rouses an attack against tumors.

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