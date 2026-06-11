Century-old tuberculosis vaccine could help treat diabetes, trials hint. How?

A century-old tuberculosis vaccine reduced insulin use in people with diabetes, new clinical trial results suggest. The catch: Research on this vaccine has divided the diabetes research community for years.

The Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine contains a weakened version of the bacterium Mycobacterium bovis, the germ that causes tuberculosis. Inside the body, the vaccine prompts a protective response against the bacterium. It's also approved to treat bladder cancer , acting as an immunotherapy that rouses an attack against tumors.

The leader of the trials, Dr. Denise Faustman of Massachusetts General Hospital, has long been the subject of controversy. Early on, critics argued that she falsely raised hope that her work could lead to a cure for those with long-standing type 1 diabetes.

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On June 5, Faustman and colleagues presented results from two new clinical trials at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association in New Orleans. The results suggest the BCG vaccine may offer benefits to people with type 1 diabetes — not by curing the disease, but by improving blood sugar control or slowing the disease's progression, depending on the population. Here's what to know.

Another tool in the arsenal?

About 2 million Americans have type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that destroys insulin-making cells in the pancreas. Patients monitor their blood sugar and inject insulin multiple times a day, carefully calculating every dose. Too much insulin and blood sugar crashes, causing shakiness, seizures or blackouts; too little, and chronically high blood sugar damages the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves.

Early in the disease process, patients still have some insulin-making cells, but people with longstanding disease have almost none left.