3 new Ebola vaccines are being fast-tracked amid the current outbreak — when could they be ready?

The Ebola outbreak in Central Africa was declared a public health emergency of international concern in May, and since then, over 900 suspected cases and 200 deaths have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

With the majority of cases impacting the DRC, this marks the country's 17th Ebola outbreak since the discovery of the virus on the Ebola River in 1976. Most of these outbreaks were caused by the highly lethal Zaire virus, a species of Ebola virus that now has approved treatments and vaccines.

This newest outbreak, however, is being caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a more recently discovered species that is less lethal than Zaire but has no approved vaccines or treatments.

According to modeling published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report , this epidemic has the potential to become one of the largest Ebola outbreaks on record. It could exceed 20,000 cases in the next three months if effective intervention measures are not taken. Such efforts are underway, but they're complicated by conflict in the region and a dearth of international aid and health infrastructure .

Vaccines can help control Ebola outbreaks, as well as prevent future ones, by enabling health officials to inoculate the close contacts and potential contacts of confirmed and probable cases. Alternatively, all individuals in a given neighborhood or village might be vaccinated, if an outbreak is fairly concentrated. So now, a major effort is underway to craft brand-new vaccines for the Bundibugyo virus.

"The goal is to get a safe and effective Bundibugyo vaccine developed as quickly as possible," Dr. Richard Hatchett , CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) , told Live Science in an email.

Different virus, different challenge

Since the 2014-2016 Zaire virus epidemic ‪—‬ the largest Ebola outbreak ever recorded ‪—‬ scientists have learned a lot about how to control these epidemics. Tools such as rapid diagnostics, contact tracing, isolation, infection prevention, safe burials and prompt clinical care are key to reducing transmission and saving lives.