3 new Ebola vaccines are being fast-tracked amid the current outbreak — when could they be ready?

The Bundibugyo virus driving the current Ebola outbreak has no approved vaccine, but researchers are leveraging decades of vaccine innovation in an effort to change that.

Jennifer Zieba's avatar
By
published
in News

A series of people wearing yellow and white hazmat suits stand in front of a house behind an orange and white striped tape.
Part of the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Ebola response team disinfects a house in the Democratic Republic of the Congo during the current Ebola outbreak.
(Image credit: Michel Lunanga / Stringervia Getty Images)

The Ebola outbreak in Central Africa was declared a public health emergency of international concern in May, and since then, over 900 suspected cases and 200 deaths have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

With the majority of cases impacting the DRC, this marks the country's 17th Ebola outbreak since the discovery of the virus on the Ebola River in 1976. Most of these outbreaks were caused by the highly lethal Zaire virus, a species of Ebola virus that now has approved treatments and vaccines.