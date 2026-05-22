Ebola outbreak in Central Africa will be a nightmare to contain, experts warn

An Ebola epidemic in Central Africa has been declared a "public health emergency of international concern " by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of May 22 , over 800 Ebola cases have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including more than 180 deaths; these counts include both suspected and laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease. There are also two confirmed cases and one death in Uganda, specifically among people who had recently traveled to the DRC.

A number of factors are making this outbreak very challenging to contain, experts told Live Science — here's what to know.

Current Ebola outbreak

WHO officials suspect the Ebola outbreak centered in the DRC may have begun about two months ago . The earliest suspected death occurred April 20, and it was likely followed by a superspreader event at a funeral or healthcare facility, officials say. Reuters also reported that medical personnel failed to escalate the first patient's samples for further tests after they came back negative one type of ebolavirus.

That virus — known as Ebola virus, or Zaire ebolavirus — is the most common culprit behind Ebola disease outbreaks and deaths. There are two other viruses known to cause outbreaks of Ebola disease: Sudan virus and Bundibugyo virus. The latter is driving the current outbreak.