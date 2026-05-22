Ebola outbreak in Central Africa will be a nightmare to contain, experts warn

Experts say the Ebola outbreak raging in Central Africa could be challenging to contain due to ongoing conflict in the region and a lack of vaccines and international aid.

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A series of people wearing white clean suits and goggles with masks.
The Ebola epidemic in the DRC has likely been unfolding for several months.
(Image credit: Michel Lunanga / Stringer via Getty Images)

An Ebola epidemic in Central Africa has been declared a "public health emergency of international concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of May 22, over 800 Ebola cases have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including more than 180 deaths; these counts include both suspected and laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease. There are also two confirmed cases and one death in Uganda, specifically among people who had recently traveled to the DRC.