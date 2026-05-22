Landmark finding that showed brains of kids with ADHD mature later was actually a mirage in the data, new research finds

A "foundational" study found that the brains of children with ADHD matured later, but that finding was likely a mirage tied to issues with how the children were followed over time.

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A boy with blond hair reaches up to fix a weekly calendar.
A new study reveals more insights into how ADHD affects young brains.
(Image credit: Maskot via Getty Images)

Two decades ago, a landmark study showed that the brains of kids with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) take longer to mature. But new research suggests that this result, which was based on brain scans from a few hundred children, was a mirage.

What was thought to be a hallmark of the ADHD brain, the study found, instead reflects average sex differences in how the brains of boys and girls develop over childhood. The earlier dataset, which used a smaller sample size, may have become skewed to more closely reflect the average boy's brain development, the new research suggested.