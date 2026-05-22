Landmark finding that showed brains of kids with ADHD mature later was actually a mirage in the data, new research finds

Two decades ago, a landmark study showed that the brains of kids with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) take longer to mature. But new research suggests that this result, which was based on brain scans from a few hundred children, was a mirage.

What was thought to be a hallmark of the ADHD brain, the study found, instead reflects average sex differences in how the brains of boys and girls develop over childhood. The earlier dataset, which used a smaller sample size, may have become skewed to more closely reflect the average boy's brain development, the new research suggested.

In 2007, a research project forged a new path in the study of ADHD . A team based at the National Institute of Mental Health showed that children with ADHD , who outwardly struggled with attention and impulsivity, had differences in their brains underlying these behavioral symptoms, compared with children without ADHD.

The team used MRI to look inside the brains of 223 children with ADHD and a similarly sized control group of children without the condition. The study found that the brains of children with ADHD developed differently than the brains of kids without ADHD. Throughout childhood, the thickness of the cortex — the outer layer of the brain — increases and then decreases. The team showed that this process was significantly delayed in kids with ADHD.

At the time, this finding made perfect sense, because it matched well with ADHD behaviors, said Matthew Albaugh , a clinical neuroscientist at the University of Vermont. "You see kids that maybe are acting a little younger than their chronological age," he told Live Science.

The 2008 paper was "foundational" in the field, Albaugh said. The study even showed that kids with ADHD had earlier maturation in the areas of the brain responsible for movement, which was thought to explain their hyperactivity. The work told a commonsense story, researchers thought at the time.

Sex differences undermine brain data